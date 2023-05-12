MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Keshena man and enrolled member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin was indicted for aggravated assault on the reservation.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Edmund Broeffle with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Filed court documents show that Broeffle punched another person and caused serious injuries, including broken teeth, bleeding on the brain, and lacerations requiring medical attention.

If convicted of this offense, Broeffle faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.