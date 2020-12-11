NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Keshena man indicted for Burglary and Unlawful Possession of Firearms

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Keshena man faces up to 17 and a half years in prison for his alleged involvement in an incident on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

A federal grand jury indicted Austin A. Kaquatosh, a 27-year-old formerly of Keshena, for his alleged involvement in a burglary and unlawful possession of firearms during an incident at a residence on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the indictment, on or about Jun. 9, 2020, Kaquatosh entered a residence without permission and stole several items, including firearms. In doing so, Kaquatosh allegedly possessed a firearm despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so.

The indictment contains the following charges:

  • One count of Burglary
  • Two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

According to officials, this case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

For more information about Project Guardian, visit their website.

