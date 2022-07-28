MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Keshena man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release for his crimes.

Darwin Pamanet, 46, was indicted on several charges relating to sexual abuse and exploitation of children back in March.

According to court documents, while on the Menominee Indian Reservation, the defendant recorded himself sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl on July 15, 2021. When the abuse was uncovered, it led to the discovery of two other victims of Pamanet’s.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Pamanet and stated that “to do this to an innocent child is one of the most heinous crimes possible, some crimes are so unthinkable that they have to receive a much higher sentence than a lot of other crimes.”

All of Pamanet’s charges stem from incidents that occurred from July through December of 2021. Court documents state that all three victims were under the age of 12 years old.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.