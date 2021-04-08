Keshena son, mother charged in Menominee Indian Reservation shooting

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and his mother have been indicted for armed assault and firearms offense on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the Eastern District of Wisconsin court system, 19-year-old Menom Powless-Brown and his mother 42-year-old Mary Powless, both of Keshena, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a shooting on the Reservation. Mary Powless was charged with Aiding and Abetting Assault with a Dangerous Weapon – she faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Powless-Brown is being charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence and Assault with Intent to Murder.

According to court documents, around March 13, 2021, Powless-Brown allegedly assaulted a man by pointing a 9mm semiautomatic handgun at him and fired it several times. Two people were hit with bullets, one of those people sustained significant injuries.