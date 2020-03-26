Keshena women charged after one man dies, another injured from overdosing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Keshena women are now facing at least 20-year prison sentences after being charged in federal court for the distribution of heroin that caused one man to die and another to be seriously injured.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 47-year-old Jacquelyn Grignon and 37-year-old Lottie Tucker reportedly distributed heroin to two men on the Menominee Indian Reservation last week. One of those men died and another, a minor, was revived from an overdose by responding emergency medical professionals.

Authorities say they found additional quantities of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in amounts consistent with distribution in Tucker’s home. Tucker is now facing an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“The opioid crisis has stolen too many lives,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “That is why dealing lethal drugs results in serious penalties. We are committed to working with law enforcement at all levels, including our tribal partners, to stop the flow of these poisons.”

There is no word yet when Tucker and Grignon will appear in court again.

