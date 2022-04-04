APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced that the King of Queens is coming to Appleton.

That’s right. Kevin James is scheduled to perform on September 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

James is best known for his role in The King of Queens, which got him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show ran for nine seasons.

The 56-year-old comedian from New York is also known for his roles in Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, Grown Ups, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Tickets are expected to cost around $50 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information about the event, including purchasing tickets, click here.