Kewaunee boat launch closes indefinitely due to high water levels

Kewaunee’s boat launch near the Marina is out of commission.

Mother Nature dealt the city a bad hand–to the economic delight of another.

“The businesses, the gas stations, the restaurants–it’s very beneficial to the city of Algoma,” said Matt Murphy, director of public works in Algoma.

For the boat launch in Algoma off of Steele Street on a given weekend, you could see as few as five boats launch and as many as 50 boats launch.

But with the closure in Kewaunee, that number could shoot up by an additional 50 to 100 boats.

And a deal is being made that would allow anyone with a Kewaunee season boat launch pass to use Algoma’s for free.

“We would offer that as long as they have the high water there and they’re not able to use their boat launch, we would offer that until the end of the season here,” he said.

And some businesses are already seeing more customers.

“We have a lot more traffic coming in,” said Theresa Broerman, the owner at Hooked Up Tackle Shop.

And she is ready for more.

“Last minute needs and the hot lures,” she said. “Yeah, we have all of that ready to offer anyone that comes in.”

It will be a busy weekend for the small city.

“Have a little patience, take you time, we’ll try to get every boat in the water and get them out as safe as possible,” said Murphy.

Right now, the city of Algoma will honor Kewaunee seasonal passes through the end of July.