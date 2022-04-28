KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A candy shop opening in Kewaunee will instantly transport customers to another era with its endless supply of classic candies.

In a Facebook post shared April 15, The Candy Vault announced its brick-and-mortar store, located at 233 Ellis Street, will open Memorial Day weekend.

And this won’t be your run-of-the-mill candy shop; The Candy Vault will feature an expansive display of sweets that were sold in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

“I want you to feel all those feel-good memories come rushing back. I want to see new memories created with our younger generation but best of all; We want to see smiles,” wrote The Candy Vault.

The Candy Vault is schedueld to open May 27. For more information, visit The Candy Vault Facebook page.