Kewaunee Co. awarded grant to bring high-speed internet, will cover nearly 90% of the area

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of a $1.4 million grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), Kewaunee County plans to bring high-speed internet to the area.

The funding will help support an estimated $4 project by Hilbert Communications that will build a 61.7-mile fiber route throughout Kewaunee County, according to officials. This route will reportedly help improve broadband support for the wireless service that is being installed.

“This grant helps to continue our commitment to our residents to provide better broadband access to allow students and parents to work from home. In addition, improved internet service can attract families to the area by offering a rural lifestyle without sacrificing the need for modern technology,” says Scott Feldt, Kewaunee County Administrator.

Kewaunee County says it is currently working with Bug Tussel Wireless on installing equipment on six existing towers, and building six new towers throughout Kewaunee County. They also say the project will cover almost 90% of Kewaunee County when it is completed.

The $1.4 million grant is the largest grant yet from the PSC, according to officials. In 2020, Kewaunee County was awarded $960,000 and in 2018 the County had received $40,000 towards its broadband expansion initiative, according to officials.