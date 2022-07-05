KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Registration is now open for Kewaunee County’s Back to School Program, which provides some essential school supplies for Wisconsin children.

According to a release, this program helps approximately 300 children each year and gives assistance to students attending public, parochial schools, or those who are home-schooled in grades 4K-High School.

Do you qualify?

County officials explained families who qualify for the program are those on WIC, Food Share, or Badger Care.

They go on to explain you also qualify if your family is in the free or reduced breakfast or lunch programs, or you have found your family is in an emergency situation.

Families who meet these requirements are asked to pick up a registration form at these locations:

Kewaunee County Public Health Department at 810 Lincoln Street in Kewaunee.

Algoma Public Library at 406 Fremont Street in Algoma.

Kewaunee Public Library at 822 Juneau Street in Kewaunee.

Nicolet National Bank at 210 Center Drive in Luxemburg.

Officials said you can also print a form off of the Kewaunee County website under Events & Programs on the Public Health Department page, or call the Health Department for a form to be mailed.

Completion date

The deadline to turn in registration forms in person or by mail back to the Kewaunee County Public Health Department is Monday, August 1, 2022.

If you miss the deadline, don’t worry. The program will accept forms after the deadline but those families will be assigned a later supply pick-up time.

Donating

Anyone willing to donate to the program is asked to do so before Aug. 8, 2022.

You can either donate through a check or drop off physical donations. If you choose to write a check, organizers ask for it to indicate the donation is for the Back to School Program and be sent to:

Kewaunee County Public Health Department

Attn: Deanne Schultz

810 Lincoln Street, Kewaunee, WI 54216

If you choose to drop off donations, you can do so at local churches that have a Back to School Program donation box or the Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

Supplies needed are:

1″ three-ring binders

Two-pocket folders

Markers

Highlighters

Wide and College-Ruled spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Index Cards

3×3 post-its

Dry erase markers

Number 2 pencils

Pink erasers

Pencil top eraser

Distribution date

County officials said school supplies are scheduled to be distributed on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Lakehaven Hall (96 Ellis Street, Kewaunee) between 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

In addition, they explained anyone who is not registered but still qualifies can come to the hall on distribution day from 4:30-5:00 p.m.