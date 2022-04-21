(WFRV) – The owner of the Kewaunee County Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is required to pay $225,000 after he allegedly discharged manure into state waters numerous times.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Kewaunee County CAFO owner, Johannes Wakker, is receiving a $225,000 monetary penalty for alleged violations of the State’s manure management laws that occurred at his place of business.

A complaint filed alleges that between November 2017 and April 2020 Wakker violated several conditions of his wastewater discharge permit.

During this time, the criminal complaint claimes that Wakker engaged in the following violations:

On 20 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields either ran off the application site or discharged to waters of the state, such as a stream or a wetland, through subsurface drains.

On 5 occasions, Wakker failed to minimize or prevent adverse impacts of discharges to waters of the state.

On 11 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s farm fields ponded on the application site.

On 2 occasions, Wakker spread manure through an area that could concentrate the manure into a flow channel.

On 2 occasions, manure spread on Wakker’s fields migrated from one part of the field to another.

On 1 occasion, Wakker spread manure within 25 feet of a conduit to navigable water.

On 1 occasion, Wakker failed to timely submit a report to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) describing the events that led to a manure discharge to waters of the state.

“Mismanagement of manure can lead to water contamination and endanger public health,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “To protect safe and clean water, Wisconsin’s manure management laws must be followed.”

Wakker is now being required to pay $225,000 as a penalty for his alleged violations of the State’s manure management laws.