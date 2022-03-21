KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winter Park in Kewaunee officially closed for the season and set its highest attendance record of all time.

The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation reports just under 16,500 people came for snow tubing, skiing, and snowboarding during the 11 weeks that it was open.

Park officials say this smashes the previous attendance record by 2,800 additional guests. The previous Winter Park attendance record was the 2018-19 season when around 13,000 visitors came to the park during the 12 weeks that it was open.

“It’s always exciting for Winter Park to have record-breaking attendance as there is a lot that goes into getting the hills ready. We not only had some very busy weekends, but we also had some very busy weekdays with private parties on the snow tubing hill,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Director.

Alongside Winter Park closing for the season, the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink will also be shut down for the year.