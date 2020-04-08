1  of  58
LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kewaunee Co. Sheriff investigating attempted robbery at Carlton convenience store

CARLTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an attempted robbery in the Town of Carlton.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the L&L One Stop in Carlton around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller stated that a man had entered the convenience store and demanded money.

The caller told authorities she refused to provide any money to the man. He then left the store.

Authorities say the man is described as tall, thin, and wearing a red Wisconsin Badgers Sweatshirt. He was also wearing sunglasses and a dark-colored mask.

This incident remains under investigation and if you or anyone you know has information related to this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at (920)388-7108.

