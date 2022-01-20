Kewaunee Co. Sheriff warns of Powerball winner scam

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a possible scam that references the Powerball jackpot winners.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says they got information from a member of the community, which they say is no doubt a scam. The message mentions that the winners of the $731 million Powerball jackpot are messaging people because the phone number was selected randomly.

The message asks the receiver to send them their name, address and cellphone number.

The full message reads:

We are the PowerPack couple winners of $731 million Powerball jackpot. With great joy, your phone number was selected through a random computer ballot system submitted to us by the US Telco database to benefit from our giveback project during this pandemic. A donation of $1 million is made out to enable you strengthen your personal issues and generously extend hands of help to the less privileged, orphans and charity organizations within your locality. Send a message of acceptance to our attorney Mr Rossi including your Name, Address, the cellphone number which recieved this text is your refrence code. To: Rossi.essq@Gmail.com You can verify our win Best Regards. Scam message – according to Kewaunee County Sheriff

Recently, a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Ashwaubenon.

More information about phone scams can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s website.