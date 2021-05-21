Kewaunee Co. Sheriffs investigating ‘numerous’ catalytic converter thefts, looking for vehicle owner

(WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a theft of catalytic converters.

According to authorities, the latest incident happened on May 20 around 10:30 a.m. where catalytic converters were stolen. The incident happened at County Line Road and Carrot Drive in Ahnapee.

Authorities also say they are investigating numerous thefts of catalytic converters throughout Kewaunee County. The areas around Luxemburg and Algoma have been targeted according to authorities.

The picture of the vehicle is below, and the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department understands that the picture quality is not the best.

Authorities are looking for any information in identifying the truck owner or any further information regarding incidents where the vehicle has been spotted.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 920-388-7108.