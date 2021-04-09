LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Kewaunee County Deputies find Benjamin Shibler, safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says Benjamin is now found and is safe.

Original Story: Kewaunee Co. Sheriff’s search for Benjamin Shibler, missing and possibly injured after crash

Apr 9, 2021 3:29 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a missing person after they responded to an accident.

According to a release, the accident happened on Friday at the intersection of CTH F and CTH V in the Township of Montpelier. Deputies believe the driver, Benjamin Shibler, may have been injured because of the crash and has not been heard of from family and friends.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the party, please call the Sheriff’s Department at 920-388-7108.

