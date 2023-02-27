KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The recent snowfall has most winter goers ready to hit the snowmobile trails, but in Kewaunee, they’ll have to wait.

The Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Department says all four snowmobile trails will be closed in Kewaunee County starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 27.

Promotions and Recreations Director Dave Meyers reminds snowmobilers that they can be cited if they are out riding trails while they are closed.

Meyers says, “Hundreds of gracious landowners are responsible for the county’s state-funded and club trails. Please respect their property and privacy.”

Any snowmobilers looking to head out on the trails can check if the trails are open and what the conditions of the trails are by calling the 24-hour information line at (920) 388 – 719