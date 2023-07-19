KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday night, the Kewaunee County board voted not to pass the funding needed to rebuild its jail.

While the plans to build the jail were passed with a simple majority, the $33 million price tag to fund the building needed two-thirds of the board’s favor, which fell two votes short.

Sheriff Matt Joski is frustrated with the verdict saying, “It’s unfortunate for the taxpayers that regardless of what we try to do, we are faced with two options: we’re going to move forward at some later date at an increased cost or go back and throw needless amounts of money into a facility that cannot meet our needs.”

Board member Milt Swagel argues the problems with the jail are an easy fix and it is not worth footing the bill.

“I feel that they should not have let this building go in the disrepair it is. We are Kewaunee County, there are 20,000 people. Crime has not gone up a lot, the population has not changed a lot, and this building can serve the purpose,” Swagel says.

The decision was not a unanimous one. Members, like Algoma Mayor Virginia Haske, feel it is a worthy investment in the long run.

She says, “The accountant had put together a bunch of different structures and one of them was a saying a $200,000 house was going to go up about $39 every year. That’s not much at all when you look at the safety concerns. I’m not a proponent of people being on bracelets and walking around town.”

With no wiggle room to scale the project back, Sheriff Joski says he hopes to reach a resolution with the board members, architects, and financial officers before they go back to the drawing board.

“The state has been very patient, but at some point in time, they are going to come forward and say it’s not time to try to bring that building up to compliance,” Joski says.

A meeting with all parties involved in the project is expected to happen in the coming days.