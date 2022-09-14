KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Kewaunee County is scheduled to be closed from the end of September into the beginning of November. Here you can find out where it is, when it will be closed, and why construction is starting.

According to the City of Algoma Police Department, the bridge in question is the Willow Drive Bridge, just outside of Algoma near Fremont Road.

“[The bridge] will be closed starting September 19, 2022, and [it is] scheduled to be reopened in early November,” stated officers in the Facebook post.

Why is it closing?

A document on the Kewaunee County website, published in January of 2021, explained why the bridge will be closed for more than a month.

The proposed project included the existing condition of the bridge, which was described as follows:

The bridge has “significant deterioration of substructure and superstructure.”

It has had a load rate since 2015 (a limit of vehicle weight to safely cross).

The pavement around the bridge is in poor condition.

The guard rail does not meet current industry standards.

In the document, it reports the improvements would include removing the current bridge to build a new one, replacing the pavement around the bridge, and adding a new guard rail.