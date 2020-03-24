Kewaunee County closes portion of Bruemmer Park Zoo to slow spread of coronavirus

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department has announced the temporary closure of the lower portion of the Bruemmer Park Zoo to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Dave Myers, Director of the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department says, “We’ve noticed more people visiting the animals at the zoo since the closures of other public places have been ordered and now, unfortunately, we need to take action to also prevent public gatherings of 10 or more people.”

Animals will continue to receive care from park staff on a daily basis, according to Myers. The community is asked to not feed the animals.

The rest of Bruemmer Park, including the hiking trails, will remain open during this time. As a reminder, Kewaunee County officials say no pets are allowed at Bruemmer Park.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

LATEST STORIES