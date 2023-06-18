PIERCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County were able to find and recover the body of a possible drowning victim from the waters of Krohn’s Lake County Park on Saturday.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call around 4:20 p.m. on June 17 for reports of a possible drowning.

Krohn’s Lake County Park, located at N7217 CTH KK in the Town of Pierce, consists of a picnic area, boat launch, and swimming area.

Deputies say the initial caller stated that the victim, a 28-year-old man from Two Rivers, had “jumped into the water off the end of the dock and had not yet surfaced.”

At approximately 6:04 p.m., the 28-year-old’s body was found and recovered from the water.

Units from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Algoma Police Department, and Algoma Fire & Rescue Departments along with the Door County Dive Team all assisted with the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, and no additional details are available.

