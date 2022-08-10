KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Public Health Department began distributing school supplies for its annual Back to School Program, which helps provide some of the required school supplies to around 300 children each year.

Families who are on WIC, Food Share, or Badger Care, as well as those who partake in the free or reduced breakfast or lunch programs, were able to register for this program to help their children get the school supplies they need for the 2022-23 year.

“The smiling faces at pick-up tell us that the Back to School Program really makes a difference for families who otherwise may have difficulty affording all of the required school supplies for their child or children,” said Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

Students were able to receive folders, markers, highlighters, notebooks, index cards, pencils, pens, and even some pink erasers.

“All of our supplies came from donations,” explained Kinnard. “The donations come from area businesses, individuals, and from our churches.”

School supplies are being distributed until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday for those who are registered at the Lakehaven Hall in Kewaunee. Those who are not registered but still qualify have the opportunity to come down to Lakehaven Hall between 4:30-5:00 p.m. to pick up additional supplies.