Kewaunee County Fair returns with monster trucks for the first time

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Fair returned to Luxemburg on Thursday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s theme “Country Pride, County Wide” is a perfect welcome back. “As a Fair board member we wait for this week out of the 365 days throughout the year and with having the fair canceled last year, we are coming back full force this year,” said Isabella Haen, Secretary of Kewaunee County Fair. Haen says there is a new attraction this year, Monster Truck shows. “The Monster Truck show is only on Friday night at 7 p.m. with rides for the kids beginning at 3 p.m.,” said Haen.

The Fair kicked off at noon, with the beef show one of the main attractions. “It’s part of what I grew up with and again showcasing things that you’re proud of on your farm,” said John Boeder Local Farmer. With the beef show being a favorite, the awards also returned. “I won reserve champion,” said Chaz Boeder. Fun for the whole family, Taylor Paye is a spokesperson. “My little sister exhibits hogs and we already purchased all of our hogs. I think everyone is just really excited to get the show running after a year off,” said Paye.

The Fair runs through Sunday, with admission being free all day Sunday. For more information on the Fair including the bands that are performing and a list of vendors visit their website here. They are searching for an ambassador for the 2022 Kewaunee County Fair. If you or someone you know would like to apply, visit the Fairest of the Fair for more information.