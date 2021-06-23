Kewaunee County first responders practice active shooter drills

Kewaunee, Wis. (WFRV) – Active shooter drills have become a necessary part of police training.

Sheriff Matthew Joski, Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department said, “We don’t have the luxury of waiting outside. We don’t have the luxury of maybe summoning the swat team or tactical teams.”

He said that times have changed necesitating active shooter training for all officers.

“That first officer on the scene of course has that obligation to go in and eliminate that threat,” said Joski. “But right in conjunction with that we also have to make sure that those that are wounded also receive the care that they need.”

The sheriff said it’s important to incorporate Fire and EMS in a realistic way so their officers understand the time constraints of responding to a real active shooter.

“We’ve gotta make sure that those that may be wounded also receive the care they’re going to need,” said Joski. “So you’re going to see us really integrate as law enforcement as well as with those ems teams to go in together so we can facilitate the movement of casualties and patients.”

Cynde Mueller is a Casco Lincoln First Responder who participated in the training.

She said, “We’re the first ones on the scene so it’s good for us to know, practicing these scenarios because we will most likely be the first ones on the scene.”

The drill could not have happened without the actors filling the roles of the shooter and victims.

Austin Veeser played a victim in most of the drills.

He said, “Because I want to be a future law enforcement officer going to these trainings as a hurt person really opens your eyes to what you do and this is how you support EMS.”

The Sheriff said that practicing their coordination helps save vital minutes that could be the difference between and death for vicitms.