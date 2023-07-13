KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebuilding the Kewaunee County Jail has been on the minds of law enforcement officials and board members for nearly a decade, but now it is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has been advocating for a new jail with a pod design for the last seven years. The jail is the smallest and oldest in the state, and Joski says the current linear design of the building does not give the department the ability to expand its services or allow visibility to inmates.

He says, “There’s some thoughts that ‘Why can’t we just keep that building relevant?’ We keep trying to go back and we’re being met with the same answers. That building cannot be brought into current operational needs.”

The new jail would be built in an open field adjacent to the County Administration building. The new design would allow for better observation of inmates and an opportunity to grow services for those incarcerated.

One of the biggest concerns from residents is how much it will cost them and that the project is not up for public vote.

At last year’s board meeting discussing the project, Kewaunee County Board supervisor for District 12 Milt Swagel says, “The general public that I’ve talked to said they did not want this, or they wanted to have the chance to vote themselves.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the project will cost about $33 million. For taxpayers, the plan could cost anywhere from about $20-70 extra depending on the property value of the home and how the board plans to allocate the funding.

Joski assures this will be a good investment, saying, “It’s a painful transition as well as all the other projects and things that we’re facing as taxpayers, but we’ve got to break it down and say ‘What’s the here and now?’ This has been an issue that has been on the burner for over 20 years. It’s time to address it and put it to rest.”

The project will be voted on by the county board on July 18th. If approved, construction could start as early as next month.