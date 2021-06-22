Kewaunee County offering free well testing for private well owners

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department (LWCD) is offering free well testing for up to 300 private well owners.

According to officials, the free testing is part of a study on groundwater quality in Kewaunee County. The testing is reportedly funded through a Wisconsin Coastal Management grand and a donation by Peninsula Pride Farms.

“We hope that Kewaunee County residents & businesses with private wells will agree to assist this study as we continue to understand the extent of nitrate and bacteriological contamination in the Silurian Dolomite aquifer, and determine if or what progress has been made in Kewaunee County since the implementation of the new NR151 Silurian Dolomite Standards and Prohibitions,” says Davina Bonness, County Conservationist & Director of Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department.

Those interested in participating can contact Davina Bonness with Kewaunee County LWCD at 920-845-9743 or 920-845-9740 by July 5.

Bottle pick-up will be on July 6 and July 7 at the LWCD office in Luxemburg. Volunteers will reportedly tell participants how and when to sample their wells.

When the testing is complete each private well owner will get a copy of their results, and all results will be confidential.