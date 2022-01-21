LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink opens in Kewaunee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kewaunee County opens Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink

Photo courtesy of the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to do some skating in the Kewaunee County area can now bring their skates down to the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink.

The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department announced that the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink is now open. This will be its second season open.

The rink is located at N3787 Ransom Moore Lane in Kewaunee. The park is lighted and free to use, but visitors will have to bring their own skates.

Visitors will also reportedly have access to the property’s park shelter that includes public restrooms.

The Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., as long as the ice is in good condition and temperatures are under 32 degrees.

  • Kewaunee County opens Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink
    Photo courtesy of the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department

“We’re glad to offer a second season of ice skating at the Dana Farm property. We had hundreds utilize the rink last season, and we’ve already had many inquiries on when the rink will be ready this season, so we know there’s interest,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director.

Anyone can check on the conditions at the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink by calling the 24/7 Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Hotline at 920-388-7199.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA