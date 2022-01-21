Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink opens in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to do some skating in the Kewaunee County area can now bring their skates down to the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink.

The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department announced that the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink is now open. This will be its second season open.

The rink is located at N3787 Ransom Moore Lane in Kewaunee. The park is lighted and free to use, but visitors will have to bring their own skates.

Visitors will also reportedly have access to the property’s park shelter that includes public restrooms.

The Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., as long as the ice is in good condition and temperatures are under 32 degrees.

Photo courtesy of the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department

“We’re glad to offer a second season of ice skating at the Dana Farm property. We had hundreds utilize the rink last season, and we’ve already had many inquiries on when the rink will be ready this season, so we know there’s interest,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director.

Anyone can check on the conditions at the Dana Farm Ice Skating Rink by calling the 24/7 Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Hotline at 920-388-7199.