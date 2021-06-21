Kewaunee County opens registration for annual Back to School Program

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Public Health Department announced that registration is open for its annual Back to School Program.

The program helps provide some of the required school supplies for around 300 children each year. Families who are qualified, are those on WIC, Food Share or Badger Care, those who are in the free or reduced breakfast or lunch programs or have found themselves in an emergency situation.

The supplies will reportedly be given out on Wednesday, August 11 at Lakehaven Hall in Kewaunee from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who are not registered but still qualify for supplies can come to Lakehaven Hall on August 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The Back to School Program is a way for us to provide some of the necessary tools that children need to learn in the classroom and to study at home,” said Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

The deadline to turn in the registration forms is Monday, August 2. Families who have students attending public or parochial schools who are in grades 4K – High School or those who are homeschooled can pick up a registration form at the following locations:

Kewaunee County Public Health Department

Algoma Public Library

Kewaunee Public Library

Print one off online

Call the Health Department to have a form mailed

Forms received after the deadline will still be accepted, but will have a later supply pick up time.

People can also help the Back to School Program in several ways with a financial or supply donation before August 9.

Some of the school supplies needed are:

1″ 3-Ring Binders

Two-Pocket Folders

Markers

Highlighters

Wide and College Ruled SPiral Notebooks

Composition NOtebooks

Index Cards

3×3 Post-its

Dry Erase Markers

No. 2 Pencils

Pink Erasers

Pencil Top Erasers

Officials thanked the community and businesses for the support of the program.

“We would like to thank the community and area businesses for their continued support of the Back to School Program, which includes the Board of the Lakehaven Hall for their generous donation of the space to hold our program year after year,” said Kinnard.