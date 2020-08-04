Kewaunee County Public Health Department ask for community’s help in filling students backpacks with school supplies

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As schools get ready to reopen for the fall semester, the Kewaunee County Public health Department is reaching out to the community for help in filling students backpacks with supplies needed in the upcoming school year.

The county’s Back to School Program, which helps around 300 kids per year, is in need of volunteers to help fill the backpacks of local students.

Organizers say, “We’ve had really great support from our community and continue to get great support this year. They realize that the kids need to get back to school and need the proper supplies to do so. Our community really has been reaching out in assisting us and making that possible for kids.”

Kewaunee officials add families who are in need can take advantage of this program and register their child to receive supplies by calling the Kewaunee Public Health Office or dropping off an application at the Lakehaven Hall located on 810 Lincoln Street.

“This next school year is going to be extremely critical in helping as many students as we

can because of the financial impact that COVID-19 may have had on some families,” says Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

Organizers say residents and local businesses can make donations to the Back to School Program through August 10.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5