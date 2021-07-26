Kewaunee County Public Health Department hosting school immunization clinic

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) In Kewaunee County, a new school year is fast approaching. And public health officials want all students and staff eligible to get vaccinated. Kris Schuller reports the health department is hosting a school immunization clinic, aimed at keeping the virus in check.

In Kewaunee County, 41 percent of residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19. But the county’s health department director wishes it was significantly higher.

“We know the vaccine prevents severe illness and hospitalization,” said Kewaunee County Public Health Department Director, Cindy Kinnard.

And now with the school year fast approaching, Kinnard says her department will host a school immunization clinic for students and staff 12 years and older.

“We so far have made it through the county fair and some bigger events that were outdoor events. But we know that going back into that building setting, that it’s going to change a little bit.

The goal is full immunity by the first day of school. So at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds on August 5 – first doses of Pfizer vaccine will be given. And three weeks later a second dose on August 26.

“They say the variants spread faster and are affecting kids a little bit more and that’s just another push for us to try to vaccinate as many kids as possible ahead of the school year,” Kinnard said.

Kinnard says the science proves vaccines work. But she is hesitant to predict how many will turn out to receive a shot.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit quieter to what we’re hoping to see,” Kinnard said.

These residents say many in the county simply remain hesitant.

“They claim it does help a lot of people. A lot of people claim it doesn’t help. But like I say it’s up to the individual,” said Vernon Thiry.

“Do you understand why people are hesitant? I don’t and I ‘ve had discussions with people and I don’t understand,” said Sarah Schiller.

But Kinnard says the vaccines work and the clinic could lessen Covid’s impact on county schools.

“It’s one of those sure things you can do to try to protect yourself,” KInnard said.

Kinnard has spoken with all of the Kewaunee County school districts and they support this vaccine clinic.