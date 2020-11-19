Kewaunee County Sheriff discusses crisis intervention, trauma informed care with students in Community Update

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update to talk about how the department has undergone crisis intervention training and trauma informed care for students.

Sheriff Joski highlighted how the department underwent crisis intervention team training recently and what skills officers were able to gain from the training. The training allows officers to learn different tactics in responding to people who are dealing with a mental health crisis and what course of action to take.

He also talked about trauma informed care and how officers work with schools to respond to students involved in out of school situations. Sheriff Joski said that officers take the approach of “what happened to you?”, to understand how a student may wind up in a certain situation.

