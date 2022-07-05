CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen riding a bike in Casco.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Adrien Hockstock left a residence on Rockledge Road in the Township of Casco on July 4 around 2:30 p.m. Adrien does go by ‘AJ’ and is reportedly considered a missing juvenile.

He is described as 5 ft 6 in tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. Adrien was last seen riding a red single-speed fat bike and was wearing blue athletic shorts and a t-shirt.

He was carrying a black backpack with a blue water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-388-7108.