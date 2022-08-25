KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including driving safety and crimes of opportunity in the latest Community Update.

Joski brought up that the most common types of crimes are crimes of opportunity. He wants to remind residents to put an impediment between valuables and potential perpetrators. Some examples he provided were doors that are left open or valuables that are in plain sight.

Joski also touched on his role as a voucher writer with the Salvation Army. He sits down with people and listens to their stories. He is able to then help provide resources that are needed. Joski described it as a ‘unique opportunity’.

An example of a young mother who needed new tires for her car. Joski was able to get in contact with a few businesses and help out the mother.

Those looking to help can donate to the Salvation Army. The kettle campaign is where the funding comes from.

Joski touched on driving safety as schools return. There will be an increase in traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. Being alert and patient can go a long way to creating a safe environment around schools.