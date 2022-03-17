KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and discussed topics ranging from alert training to an uptick in overall mental health in the community.

Joski says they had ALERT Training is to help how they interact and respond to critical incidents. They were mainly focusing on active shooter incidents.

Training like this helps build cohesion between law enforcement and EMS. It helps in all areas including a seamless point of entry to the removal of victims and follow-up to the crime scene.

The training is hosted by the FBI, and it honed in on single-officer response. Joski says that sometimes in the rural areas they do not have the luxury of waiting for additional officers.

Joski also touched on mental health in the community. He said it is starting to affect younger people and not solely adults.

He mentioned that just like CPR, they need to be there at the time of need and people don’t need to have a degree to help. Providing hope and optimism was one thing that Joski mentioned.