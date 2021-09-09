Kewaunee County Sheriff talks common scams & mental health in Community Update

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and discussed the importance of mental health training as well as updates to the Kewaunee County Jail.

Joski mentioned that there are not enough mental health professionals and that deputies are the first responders. It is important, to make sure that they have the skills to handle certain situations. Joski compared it to a tug-of-war.

There is also an online training event that is aimed to provide training to civilians. Joski compared the training to getting CPR training.

Joski also talked about common types of scams and what to do to prevent them from happening. He advised to hang up and become a ‘hard target’. As opposed to a soft target which he described as someone who is hesitant but answers the phone and could think it may be true.

There is also a Bowl with the Cops event happening on Sept. 18 at Kewaunee Bowl from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.