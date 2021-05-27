Kewaunee County Sheriff talks proposed jail project in latest Community Update

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and talked about Mental Illness Awareness Month and the proposed Kewaunee County Jail Project.

The Kewaunee County Jail is the smallest and oldest in Wisconsin, according to Sheriff Joski. Even with these limitations, Sheriff Joski is proud of how staff can keep everyone, including themselves safe.

Officials have been studying the issue for six years, and are hoping to move forward with a recommendation that was made in Jan. 2020.

The issue with the jail is the capacity as well as the age and layout of the building itself. Sheriff Joski says the layout makes it very hard to monitor the inmates. Some of the amenities including the locks and issues with the facility need to be updated. Sheriff Joski also talked about the integrity of the building as a cause for concern.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Sheriff Joski talked about the importance of bringing attention to mental illness. Sheriff Joski says that a majority of the calls involve, in one-way shape or form, mental illness. Making sure that individuals with mental illness get the correct help they need is important.

Sheriff Joski briefly talked about bullying and a class he teaches called the Corematters project. The premise of the project is to build the kids up and to deny the bully the victim. Essentially the project teaches how to take control of the situation and correct the imbalance in power, according to Sheriff Joski.