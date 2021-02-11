Kewaunee County Sheriff talks winter travel, Kewaunee High School lockdown in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 to discuss wide-ranging topics from a recent threat to Kewaunee High School to social media habits when traveling for vacation.

On Jan. 21 an outside threat mentioning a firearm was made to Kewaunee High School. Joski says the investigation is ongoing and threats like these are taken seriously.

“This is nothing that we take lightly, so people need to realize that even if you are frustrated or have some grievance with the current situation, that is no way to react to respond, and we will take them seriously,” says Joski.

Joski also praised how the enacted safety plan/protocols were used successfully, and how all managing parties worked together.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Joski says the threat was not necessarily a local threat.

Suicide awareness is another topic Joski discussed, saying that there are not nearly enough professionals to help address the crisis that come up.

Joski mentioned the protocol in place called QPR which stands for:

Question

Persudae

Refer

While on vacation, Joski talked about being careful when posting on social media about when traveling.

According to Joski, here are some things not to post when going on vacation are:

Don’t advertise that you will be gone from your home

Don’t post that you are leaving on vacation

Don’t post pictures while gone on vacation

With temperatures hitting sub-zero, Joski says to plan your travels and to make sure the vehicle is in good shape to help avoid potential unwanted positions. Also having extra equipment ready, like a blanket or winter gear can go a long way if the situation requires it.