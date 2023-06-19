PIERCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Kewaunee County have now identified the body of the drowning victim they pulled out of Krohn’s Lake County Park on Saturday.

According to a release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. on June 17 to a report of a possible drowning at Krohn’s Lake County Park in the town of Pierce.

Authorities say the original caller told them the victim was a 28-year-old man from Two Rivers that jumped into the water off the end of the dock and didn’t resurface.

Units from multiple agencies arrived to help out and were able to locate and remove a body from the water at 6:04 p.m. the same day.

Officials have since identified the man as 29-year-old Jose Javier Contreas of Two Rivers.

No other details are available and the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says it is still investigating the incident.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.