Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department investigates icy crash, driver sustains life-threatening injuries

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department has responded to a one-vehicle accident that sent two people to a Green Bay medical facility.

According to a release the accident happened on Dec. 12 at approximately 7:09 p.m. near STH 54 at South View Lane in the Town of Casco.

Authorities say the initial investigation determined that the driver of a Chevy SUV was traveling westbound on STH 54 when it encountered an icy portion of the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old male from Forestville, lost control of the vehicle and crossed the road, traveled into the opposite ditch where it rolled numerous times ejecting the driver.

Officers say the passenger of the vehicle, a 55-year-old female also from Forestville, was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by units of the Luxemburg Fire Department.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported by Luxemburg Rescue to a medical facility in Green Bay.

Sheriff’s Department says the driver sustained life threatening injuries, while the passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Casco- Lincoln-Red River First Responders were also on scene to render treatment to those involved.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.