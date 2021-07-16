Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office receives REACH-A-Child™ first responder bags

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office received 25 first responder bags today to help comfort children in crisis as part of the REACH-A-Child program, thanks to a $7,500 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Pictured L-R: Sheriff Matt Joski, Cory Erickson with REACH-A-Child, Chief Deputy Jason Veeser, and Aaron Midthun with AT&T.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office received 25 first responder bags on Friday to help children deal with crisis situations as part of a new program.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the REACH-A-Child™ program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other crisis. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears.

“When children are facing a crisis situation like a car accident or domestic disturbance, our mission is to help first responders engage them in a positive way through the power of a book,” said Curtis Fuszard, Executive Director of REACH-A-Child. “Thanks to a generous donation from AT&T, we are able to provide the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office with REACH BAGs that first responders can use to help comfort children in need.”

Each First Responder REACH BAG reportedly contains a variety of children’s books and 15 drawstring backpacks that are given to children, one book and bag at a time, at the scene of an accident, fire or other crisis.

The Sheriff’s Office also received 400 extra children’s books today to help replenish REACH BAGs and to support upcoming community events.

“REACH-A-Child is a wonderful organization that is helping first responders comfort children who are often dealing with very stressful and traumatic situations,” said Scott VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “We are proud to help support this nonprofit’s mission to provide a book to comfort every child in crisis.”