PIERCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a bicycle that was taken from the area of Longfellow Road, south of Tenth Road in the Township of Pierce.

The bike was taken on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The bike owner says they were hiking on the Ice Age Trail and parked his bike in the ditch area near that location.

It is possible that whoever took it felt that it was an abandoned bike and had no intention of actually ‘stealing’ it.

At this time, there will be no questions asked if the bike is returned. It is described as a woman’s style, Giant brand mountain bike that is silver/grey in color.

Anyone with information on the bicycle is asked to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office at 920-388-7108 and reference case #22-07937.

No further information was provided.