Kewaunee County snowmobile trails to open Feb. 17

A person on a snowmobile rides on a trail, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rangeley, Maine. Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three out of the four sections of snowmobile trails in Kewaunee County are set to open on Feb. 17 at 6:00 a.m.

According to Kewaunee County, the three sections that are opening are:

  • Section one – Red River area
  • Section two – Algoma area
  • Section four – Kewaunee area

“We have enough snow to allow some of our trails to open in overall good condition, however, snowmobilers should exercise caution and watch for bare spots in the fields and icy patches, and look out for groomers as clubs continue to work on trails,” says Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation

Section three, the Luxemburg area, will remain closed at this time.

In order to use the public trails, snowmobilers must buy an annual trail pass through the DNR. For more information regarding how to purchase one can click here.

Those looking for trail condition updates are recommended to call the Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Department 24/7 hotline at 920-388-7199 or visit their website.

