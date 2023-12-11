(WFRV) – Officials in Kewaunee County are looking for a new race promoter for the Luxemburg Speedway, and have reportedly approved a new deadline for proposals.

According to Kewaunee County, it is looking for a new promoter for the Luxemburg Speedway at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds. Officials say that there has been a lot of interest, but have yet to get a proposal.

Additionally, the speedway posted on its Facebook page reiterating that there are no bids to promote the track for the 2024 season. The track says it is more than willing to work with anyone to ‘keep racing alive in Luxemburg’.

The post also mentioned that it has plenty of equipment they’d be willing to contribute to the next promoter to help the transition.

A new deadline has reportedly been set for January 9 for bids.

We hope to have a new promotion group in place as soon as possible and look forward to having another great year of racing in 2024. Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director

The information packet can be found here. No additional details were provided.