TUESDAY, 08/15/2023, 7:45 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Board of Supervisors has voted to allow officials to begin working with Midwest Construction Consultants on a new design for the Kewaunee County Jail.

This is a developing story…

Kewaunee County supervisors reassessing jail project

TUESDAY, 08/15/2023, 6:08 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – County officials are essentially starting from scratch on plans for a new jail after board supervisors voted down a $33.2 million jail plan.

On Tuesday night, board supervisors will vote on a resolution that will allow county officials to begin working with Midwest Construction Consultants on a new design for their new jail.

According to its website, the Iowa-based group has completed numerous jail projects in its home state.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski told Local Five News that the goal is to reduce the scope of the project to cut costs while simultaneously ensuring that they maintain essential services inside a new jail that will keep inmates and officers safe.

“Whatever path forward, we need to think first and foremost about the needs of Kewaunee County,” Sheriff Joski told Local 5 News. “That’s going to be front and center. I commend them (‘Midwest Construction Consultants’) for doing what they did down there for that cost (referring to their other projects), but they have very different needs and reality. I will continue to be an advocate for this county, our county, our criminal justice system.”

Joski said inflation drove bids for the original jail project the board rejected about $8 million over the anticipated price. A county supervisor Local Five News spoke to before the meeting said this is a major reason why he voted against it.

The sheriff told Local Five news the current jail has several major problems, including roofing and locking mechanism issues, and that its long and narrow hallways aren’t safe for inmates or officers.

The Kewaunee County board meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Local 5 News will provide updates on any decisions the supervisors make.