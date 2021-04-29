Kewaunee County to continue 0.5% sales tax for another five years

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the approval from the Kewaunee County Board of Supervisors, Kewaunee County’s half-percent sales tax will continue for another five years.

According to officials, as of Feb. 28, Kewaunee County has seen an additional $4,702,150.32 in revenue since the half-percent sales tax was first enacted on April 1, 2017.

The reason to create the extra sales tax was partially due to help make up for the funds lost due to the Dominion Power Plant closure in 2013. As well as trying to avoid increasing property taxes.

“We’re still in an adjustment period by not having the extra revenue from Dominion Power Plant, and the half-percent County sales tax is helping keep the cost of living in Kewaunee County affordable,” says Scott Feldt, Kewaunee County Administrator.

The tax ordiance was set to expire on Dec. 31 if an extension was no approved.

More information on the ordinance can be found on Kewaunee County’s website.