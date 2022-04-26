Kewaunee County woman charged with OWI after crashing into barn, saved by 'good samaritan'

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Manitowoc County came to the rescue of a Kewaunee County woman in a burning vehicle, who crashed into a nearby barn after going off the road.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours of April 26, a vehicle crashed into a barn in the Township of Two Creeks. Officials say that a 21-year-old woman from Kewaunee County was driving on STH 42 when her vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.

The vehicle then hit a culvert and went airborne. After the vehicle reportedly crashed into a nearby barn, it started on fire.

A 41-year-old man from Manitowoc County reportedly ran towards the crash and removed the woman from the vehicle. Authorities say that this man’s act stopped any further injury from happening.

Fire department crews were able to put out the fire at the vehicle and the barn. The woman was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No additional people or animals were injured.

The driver was later charged with: First Offense Operating While Intoxicated.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.