Kewaunee County working to make broadband more available to rural communities

KEWAUNEE Co, Wis. (WFRV)- As a society moving into a more heavily dependent digital era, the necessity of fast and reliable internet connections is ever-growing in communities.

Kewaunee County is thrilled to announce its efforts, alongside Bug Tussel Wireless LLC, to improve broadband signals for those living in rural areas.

On Friday, September 24, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled in celebration of the County’s most recent steps of the brand-new Ryan’s Corner Tower, which is placed at “N4559 County Road AB, Luxemburg.” This tower, according to the release, is one of seven that Bug Tussel Wireless has built for the County, thanks to grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Ryan’s Corner Tower will serve residents and businesses West of Kewaunee and South of Luxemburg.

Kewaunee County Board Chairman Dan Olson, Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt, and officials of Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC, are expected to be in attendance at the ribbon-cutting. Olson spoke about community members sharing the improved quality they are experiencing with Bug Tussel Wireless. Saying, “This service is a vast improvement over what has been previously available to people in rural areas of the County.”

Bug Tussel Wireless is focused on providing rural Wisconsin communities with better broadband connections. Currently, the company serves more than 20 different Counties across the state.