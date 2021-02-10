LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kewaunee County Zoo to build new exhibit, with help of $100k donation

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit is planned to break ground in 2021 at Bruemmer Park Zoo, with the help of a $100,000 donation from Steve Bruemmer.

Bruemmer also donated $20,000 last year to help purchase four statues.

According to a release, the donation was matched by Kewaunee County as well as the Zoological Society of Kewaunee County, which brings the total to $300,000.

The donations will be for an expansive pheasant exhibit.

“This pheasant exhibit will be the first new exhibit at Bruemmer Park Zoo in decades. We have plans
to include a dozen different species of pheasant, which can be quite colorful birds, making this a great attraction,” says Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Director.

There was no information on when the project is expected to be completed.

