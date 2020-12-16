Kewaunee County Zoo to have four new attractions in spring 2021

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Bruemmer Park Zoo plans on having four brand new attractions by next year.

According to a release, a member of the Bruemmer family has come forward with a $20,000 donation designated to purchase four life-size animal statues for the zoo.

The donation to add an elephant, lion, rhinoceros, and zebra statue, which has been accepted by the Kewaunee County Board of Supervisors, was made by Steve Bruemmer.

“The investment being made into Bruemmer Park Zoo by donors like the Bruemmer family tells us that this park is a special place for a lot of people. These animal statues are very unique additions and we want to give the feel of a natural habitat with vegetation similar to the savannah and the use of cedar split-rail fencing,” says Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director.

The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department hopes to have the new statues installed by April 2021, weather dependent.

The statutes will be placed in the same green space as “Melvin” the giraffe, a giant metal giraffe sculpture created by donor Mike Remme of Kewaunee RV & Campground and installed in 2018.