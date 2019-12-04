Kewaunee County’s Nick Guilette named Certified Crop Adviser Conservationist of the Year

(WFRV) – Nick Guilette’s work on area farms is getting national attention.



He was named the inaugural Certified Crop Adviser Conservationist of the Year. Guilette received the honor in a ceremony held at the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C.



Guilette is active with Peninsula Pride Farms and the Door-Kewaunee Demonstration Farm Network. Through the years he has worked with farmers on their agronomy needs and nutrient management plans while keeping track of their conservation practices.

Currently his job is as a crop adviser for Ebert Enterprises.